Fort Saskatchewan RCMP lay drug and weapons charges following traffic stop

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On March 6, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were conducting patrols in the Westpark neighborhood of Fort Saskatchewan and stopped a vehicle for a traffic-related offence.

As a result of the stop, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP entered into a drug trafficking investigation where a replica firearm, 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 15 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized.

Justin Cliff Leschuk (38), a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Drive while suspended

Leschuk was released from custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on March 30th, 2023.