Fort Saskatchewan RCMP lay drug and weapons charges following traffic stop

Mar 8, 2023 Crime & Police 0

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On March 6, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were conducting patrols in the Westpark neighborhood of Fort Saskatchewan and stopped a vehicle for a traffic-related offence.

As a result of the stop, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP entered into a drug trafficking investigation where a replica firearm, 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 15 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized.

Justin Cliff Leschuk (38), a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Drive while suspended

Leschuk was released from custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on March 30th, 2023.

 

