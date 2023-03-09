Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here our some photos our and your lenses captured this week.

Tuesday night’s full moon was called the Full Worm Moon. The April full moon, called the Pink Moon, is on April 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a prickly climber.

The Morinville Mavericks (Reddon team) won 7-3 over the Sangudo Cyclones in the fourth game of a 14-game weekend tournament on Saturday, Mar. 4. The Fun Team Hockey program tournament brought together ten teams from around the region and beyond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Mavericks (Dohms) played Rich Valley (Nowicki) Saturday afternoon as part of a 14-game Fun Team tournament.

Joe Jacob sent us these two shots of Venus and Jupiter, taken Friday night, Mar. 3.

From left: Morinville residents Scott “Crusher” Wallace, Cole Wallace and Marion Peterson are off to Whitecourt next weekend to compete in a Canadian Powerlifting League tournament. We’ll have the full story on Monday. – Submitted Photo

The Sturgeon U11 AA team had a special guest at their practice on Mar. 6. Former NHLer Chris Joseph popped by to give the team some tips. Joseph played in the NHL from 1987 to 2006 and played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, and Atlanta Thrashers. – Submitted Photo

A clear and cold night made for a good opportunity for some long-exposure star shots. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce hosted an International Women’s Day Celebration at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Mar. 9. The evening began with a Sip and Shop with wine, charcuterie boards and an opportunity to shop with seven Morinville and Sturgeon County women’s businesses. The formal program included a guest speaker who will talk about the importance of setting boundaries, an interactive segment called What Colour is Your Personality, and a panel of women entrepreneurs. – Lucie Roy Photos