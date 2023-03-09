U18AA Sting start first round of playoffs

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting started the first round of playoffs with a four-game inter-divisional matchup series. Two games into the four-game series, the sting has emerged with one win and one tie.

The Sting faced the Leduc Roughnecks on Tuesday night and ended the game tied 3-3. On Wednesday night, the Sting defeated the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 3-0.

Tuesday night’s game saw the Sting and Roughnecks tied at 1-1, and 2-2 in the first and second periods. Although the majority of the third period was a scoreless situation, Ryan Rivard took the game to a 3-2 lead at 5:49. Unfortunately, for the Sting, that goal would be answered by Leduc with one second left in the game.

Wednesday night, the Sting led 1-0 after both the first and second periods and pocket another two in the final frame to make it 3-0.

The Sting have two games left in the series. They play the St. Albert Crusaders on Friday night and the Sherwood Park Oilers on Saturday afternoon. Both games, like the first two, are road games.