Fish & Game’s Jack Reader presented Lifetime Achievement Award

photos by Lucie Roy

Jack Reader received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alberta Fish & Game Association (AFGA).

Reader was recognized at the AFGA Conference held in Edmonton from Feb. 23 to 25.

The Certificate presentation took place at the Morinville Fish and Game Clubhouse on Mar. 9, with AFGA President Faran Schaber, Past President Victor Benz, AFGA CEO Kelly Carter, and Mayor Simon Boersma in attendance.

AFGA President Faran Schaber, Jack Reader and Mayor Simon Boersma.

Jack Reader and Certificate