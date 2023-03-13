Sturgeon U18 AA Sting complete first four playoff games and continue on in matchup series

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting completed the first round of playoffs with a four-game inter-divisional matchup series. The Sting emerged from the series with two wins, one tie and one loss.
The Sting faced the Leduc Roughnecks on Tuesday night and ended the game tied 3-3. On Wednesday night, the Sting defeated the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 3-0.
Tuesday night’s game saw the Sting and Roughnecks tied at 1-1, and 2-2 in the first and second periods. Although the majority of the third period was a scoreless situation, Ryan Rivard took the game to a 3-2 lead at 5:49. Unfortunately, for the Sting, that goal would be answered by Leduc with one second left in the game.
Wednesday night, the Sting led 1-0 after both the first and second periods and pocket another two in the final frame to make it 3-0.
Saturday’s game against the Sherwood Park Oilers resulted in a 4-0 loss for the Sting. The Oilers pocketed all four of their goals in the middle frame.
In the Global Health Division matchups, PAC GS Construction Saints took all four of their games and, on Monday night, will play the St. Albert Steel, who finished the series 2-2-0.
The Sting and the Sherwood Park Oilers both ended their matchups with 2-1-1 records and will play each other on Monday night.
The two winning teams Monday night will play each other to determine who moves on. Full results were not available by our deadline.
