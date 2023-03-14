RCMP warning about parking lot jewellery and electronics scams

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP are warning the public of groups who are currently travelling throughout Southern Alberta conducting gold jewellery and electronic scams.

Suspects have approached people in parking lots, gas stations, or other public locations. The suspects typically offer fake gold jewellery for sale, as gifts, or offer to trade for gas.

The jewellery is not genuine and is offered at very low prices. The suspects often provide a story, such as having a broken or lost bank card and being unable to access funds to continue their trip.

Suspects are typically driving newer rental vehicles and sometimes have children with them. There have also been reported incidents were the suspects are selling electronics.

These incidents have occurred between March 2 and 14, 2023. These types of incidents can be considered fraud or false pretences and are criminal offences.

Alberta RCMP are advising the public to report similar incidents and to remain aware of ever-changing fraudulent scams.