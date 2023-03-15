Food: A delicious express recipe for weeknights

(NC) Make room for Spring at the table with this recipe full of sunshine and freshness. Quick and delicious, it will be your best ally on busy weeknights with its exotic spices and avocado from Mexico creamy sauce. Treat yourself while waiting for the return of sunshine.

Spicy rice and black bean bowl with grilled shrimp and avocado sauce Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients Rice and black beans 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 onion, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp (5 ml) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 ml) ground coriander

1 ½ cup (375 ml) rice

2 ½ cups (625 ml) water

1 can (540 ml) black beans, rinsed and strained

3 green onions, minced

Cilantro leaves, to taste

Salt and pepper Avocado sauce 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled and pitted

¼ cup (60 ml) sour cream

¼ cup (60 ml) cilantro leaves

3 tsp (45 ml) chive, minced

2 tsp (30 ml) olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

½ jalapeño, seeded and minced

Zest and juice of 1 lime

½ cup (125 ml) water

Salt and pepper Garnishes 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 mango, peeled and sliced

2 beets, cooked and thinly sliced

4 radishes, thinly sliced

12 large shrimp, grilled

Lettuce or other greens, to taste Directions In a saucepan, heat oil and sauté onion with garlic and spices. Add rice and stir. Add water, reduce heat and cover. Simmer until rice has absorbed all the liquid. Remove from heat. Add black beans, green onions and cilantro. Season to taste. For the avocado sauce, using a food processor or blender, purée all the ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Add water, if necessary, until smooth. Transfer the rice to serving bowls and garnish, to taste. Drizzle with the avocado sauce.