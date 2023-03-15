Letter: Rotary Club holding bottle drive this weekend

The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon will hold its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bottle Drive on Saturdahy, Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Settings

This will be the third annual Rotary Club Drop-Off Bottle Drive .

This year will see drop-off locations at:

SOBEYS

WESTWIND SHELL

CIRCLE K / ESSO

MORINVILLE BOTTLE DEPOT

CAMILLA SCHOOL – RQB

Funds raised this year will support the community through the support of:

• Jessica Martell House playground

• Camilla School Theatre production

• Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt a Family

• Morinville Library Children’s reading and crafts

• Morinville Chamber of Commerce

• The Morinville Food Bank

• Festival Days

Over $18,000 has been raised with the bottle drives in the past years that have supported the community.

The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon continues to strive to support Sturgeon County, and welcomes inquiries from non-profit groups that are looking for support.

For more information, or if you have bottles that need pick up, please email aotway@telus.net

As always, you can donate to the community using our “Skip the Line” at the Morinville Bottle Depot any time.

Alan Otway