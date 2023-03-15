Letter: Rotary Club holding bottle drive this weekend

The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon will hold its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Bottle Drive on Saturdahy, Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Settings
This will be the third annual Rotary Club Drop-Off Bottle Drive.
This year will see drop-off locations at:
- SOBEYS
- WESTWIND SHELL
- CIRCLE K / ESSO
- MORINVILLE BOTTLE DEPOT
- CAMILLA SCHOOL – RQB
Funds raised this year will support the community through the support of:
• Jessica Martell House playground
• Camilla School Theatre production
• Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt a Family
• Morinville Library Children’s reading and crafts
• Morinville Chamber of Commerce
• The Morinville Food Bank
• Festival Days
Over $18,000 has been raised with the bottle drives in the past years that have supported the community.
The Rotary Club of Morinville-Sturgeon continues to strive to support Sturgeon County, and welcomes inquiries from non-profit groups that are looking for support.
For more information, or if you have bottles that need pick up, please email aotway@telus.net
As always, you can donate to the community using our “Skip the Line” at the Morinville Bottle Depot any time.
Alan Otway
