Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch holds AGM and received $2500 from Sturgeon County

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon County Deputy Mayor and Division One Councillor Dan Derouin presented a $2500 cheque to Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA)President Michelle Addo, along with Sturgeon County Peace Officer Supr. Matthew Roblin.

The presentation took place Tuesday, Mar. 14, at the SRCWA AGM. More than 35 people were in attendance.

Guest speakers included Peace Officer Matthew Roblin and Sturgeon County Division 5 Councillor Deanna Stang.

Zone reports were presented along with Officer and Director reports and planning for the 40th anniversary of crime watch this year.

Michelle Addo was acclaimed President, and Colleen Prefontaine is the new Vice-President.