Food: Tempeh at its best

(NC) A staple of vegetarian menus, tempeh can be cooked in many ways. You will never see it the same way again with this twist on a Mexican classic. Spicy and tangy, this tostadas recipe is a fiesta of flavours and textures, combining the crispness of fried tempeh with the creaminess of avocados from Mexico. For a 100 per cent vegan version, simply change the sour cream for a vegetable cream.

Tostadas with marinated tempeh, avocado cream and roasted tomato salsa Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients Roasted tomato salsa 3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

4 tomatoes, quartered

1 red onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup (60 ml) corn kernels, fresh or frozen

Cilantro leaves, chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste Marinated tempeh 1 package (250 g) tempeh, crumbled

½ tsp (2 ml) cayenne

2 tsp (10 ml) ground coriander

2 tsp (10 ml) paprika

2 tsp (10 ml) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 ml) smoked paprika

Zest and juice of 1 lime

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil Avocado cream 3 avocados from Mexico, peeled and pitted

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup (80 ml) sour cream

Cilantro leaves, to taste

Salt and pepper Tostadas Small tortillas

Vegetable oil Preparation Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Place onion, tomatoes and jalapeño on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside. Using a food processor or blender, roughly purée the roasted vegetables with the juice from the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer into a bowl and add corn, cilantro and zest and juice of one lime. For the tempeh, mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest for 20-25 minutes. In a large pan, heat a drizzle of vegetable oil and cook the seasoned tempeh until golden brown. For the avocado cream, purée all the ingredients in a food processor or blender until smooth and season with salt and pepper. In a pan, heat a drizzle of oil and fry the tortillas. Transfer to a tray lined with paper towel to remove excess oil. Spread the avocado cream on the tortillas and top with tempeh and salsa.