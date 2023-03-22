Food: Tempeh at its best

(NC) A staple of vegetarian menus, tempeh can be cooked in many ways. You will never see it the same way again with this twist on a Mexican classic. Spicy and tangy, this tostadas recipe is a fiesta of flavours and textures, combining the crispness of fried tempeh with the creaminess of avocados from Mexico. For a 100 per cent vegan version, simply change the sour cream for a vegetable cream.
Tostadas with marinated tempeh, avocado cream and roasted tomato salsa
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients
Roasted tomato salsa
- 3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil
- 4 tomatoes, quartered
- 1 red onion, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) corn kernels, fresh or frozen
- Cilantro leaves, chopped
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- Salt to taste
Marinated tempeh
- 1 package (250 g) tempeh, crumbled
- ½ tsp (2 ml) cayenne
- 2 tsp (10 ml) ground coriander
- 2 tsp (10 ml) paprika
- 2 tsp (10 ml) ground cumin
- 1 tsp (5 ml) smoked paprika
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- ½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil
Avocado cream
- 3 avocados from Mexico, peeled and pitted
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/3 cup (80 ml) sour cream
- Cilantro leaves, to taste
- Salt and pepper
Tostadas
- Small tortillas
- Vegetable oil
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Place onion, tomatoes and jalapeño on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside.
- Using a food processor or blender, roughly purée the roasted vegetables with the juice from the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer into a bowl and add corn, cilantro and zest and juice of one lime.
- For the tempeh, mix all the ingredients in a bowl and let it rest for 20-25 minutes. In a large pan, heat a drizzle of vegetable oil and cook the seasoned tempeh until golden brown.
- For the avocado cream, purée all the ingredients in a food processor or blender until smooth and season with salt and pepper.
- In a pan, heat a drizzle of oil and fry the tortillas. Transfer to a tray lined with paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Spread the avocado cream on the tortillas and top with tempeh and salsa.
