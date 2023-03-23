Sturgeon County recognized for $500,000 plus in donations to STARS

by Morinville Online Staff

Sturgeon County’s logo will soon have its logo on one of STARS new H145 helicopters. The recognition is in honour of the County having reached a milestone of more than $500,000 in support to STARS. Since the supportive relationship began in 2006, Sturgeon County has contributed $550,234 to STARS to help protect its communities and citizens.

“This is what we mean when we say STARS was built by the community, for the community,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO, in a media release on Thursday. “We hope everyone in Sturgeon County feels a sense of pride when you see your logo on the helicopter, knowing that you are helping us save lives. We are very grateful for this support and this solid relationship.”

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw said the County is proud to support STARS and the lifesaving work it does, both in our community and throughout Alberta.

“Contributions to STARS help keep their helicopters in the air, which means our residents and our neighbours continue to have access to critical medical care when they need it most,” Hnatiw said.

STARS has carried out 22 missions in Sturgeon County among the 3,515 missions throughout the Prairies. STARS says many of the County missions were coordinated with Sturgeon County Protective Services.