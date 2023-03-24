Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Marie Gervais, CEO of Shift Management Inc., made a presentation to the more than 26 attendees at the free Volunteer Workshop and Networking Night held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, March 16. The workshop covered how to create a volunteer role, vision, and mission that attracts volunteers, writing a job description, tools to improve volunteer retention, basic volunteer interview questions and a retention rating table. Two more workshops are scheduled for May and November. – Lucie Roy Photo Members of Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA) Phil and Sherry Menard with speaker Marie Gervais and SRCWA member Roger Aumais. – Lucie Roy Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of some whitetail deer.

Morinville Community Library Assistant Julia Bunt holds a couple of games available in the Library’s Game exchange, which starts on Mar. 24 and runs until March 31. Bring in a gently used puzzle or game and receive a ticket good for another of the games or puzzles. Visit the library for more details. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Curling Club holds Mixed Bonspiel The Morinville Mixed Open Bonspiel, sponsored by Westmor Terminals Inc. and Tim Hortons, was held on March 17 & 18 at the Morinville Curling Club.

The A event winners were the Huot team, B the Bonspiel Jovi, C the Sweezie team and D the event Van Beek.

Powerlifters Take First, Set National Records

Morinville residents and powerlifters from left: Scott Wallace, Cole Wallace, and Marion Peterson returned to Morinville Monday with five medals between them, one each for Cole Wallace and Marion Peterson and three for Scott Wallace. Sixty-one-year-old Marion Peterson took 1st in her division and weight class for full power (squat, bench press and deadlift) and set a Canadian National Deadlift Record in the Deadlift with 120kg (264 pounds) and also for Full Power Total of 246kg (541.2 pounds). Scott “Crusher” Wallace took 1st in his division and weight class in Full Power (squat, bench and deadlift) with 2 Canadian national records in Bench and Deadlift. Wallace’s full power total was 608 kg (1340 pounds). Wallace also placed 1st in his division and weight class for bench press only at 155kg (341) and 1st in his division and weight class for deadlift only at 258kg (567.6 pounds). That lift set the deadlift-only Canadian National Record. Wallace’s son Cole also took first place for Junior. Cole competed in the deadlift only and lifted 115kg (253 pounds). – Submitted Photos

Tuesday night with the theme of techniques for painting trees.

By coincidence, this theme coincided with the International Day of Forests, established in 2012 by the United Nations General Assembly. It is observed annually on 21 March 21.

The theme this year for International Day of Forests is Forests and Health. – Lucie Roy Photos