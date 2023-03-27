Aspen has a new mascot

photos by Lucie Roy

Aspen House & Aspen Villa Recreation Manager Beverley Primeau hosted an Ice Cream Social for the Aspen House residents on Friday.

Residents Susan Simmons and Andy Ferguson are in charge of the new Aspen Stop And Shop and were busy selling items to the many assembled in the living room area.

Bev Primeau said they were also launching the Aspen House mascot.

After the reveal, residents gathered to think of names for the mascot and vote on them. The mascot’s name was not yet revealed.