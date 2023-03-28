Alberta RCMP focus on mass marketing and phone scams in fraud prevention campaign

by Morinville Online Staff

As part of its monthlong partnership with the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign, the Alberta RCMP are focusing on a different aspect of fraud prevention each week. This week’s focus is on mass marketing and phone scams. This includes, but is not limited to:

Phone scams;

Fraudulent telemarketers;

Mass mailouts and/or subscriptions;

Emergency and/or grandparent scams;

Work-at-home schemes;

CRA scams;

Foreign lottery or prize schemes;

Overpayment schemes;

Inheritance schemes; and,

Credit card interest rate reduction schemes.

“With technology evolving at such a rapid rate, it’s no surprise that mass marketing and phone scams are adapting just as quickly,” said Corporal Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team, in a media release Tuesday morning. “With the click of a button, scammers can make direct contact with potential victims over the phone or online.”

To better protect yourself from mass marketing and phone scams, Alberta rCMP are suggesting the following:

Do not provide any personal information to an unknown caller;

Do not allow yourself to be pressured by a caller with false deadlines;

You have the right to say no to any questions and directly contact a business to speak to a designated representative.

The Government of Canada’s website thas more information on common scam-types at www.antifraudcentre.ca,