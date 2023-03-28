Alberta RCMP focus on mass marketing and phone scams in fraud prevention campaign

Mar 28, 2023 Crime & Police 0

by Morinville Online Staff

As part of its monthlong partnership with the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) Fraud Prevention Month campaign, the Alberta RCMP are focusing on a different aspect of fraud prevention each week. This week’s focus is on mass marketing and phone scams. This includes, but is not limited to:

  • Phone scams;
  • Fraudulent telemarketers;
  • Mass mailouts and/or subscriptions;
  • Emergency and/or grandparent scams;
  • Work-at-home schemes;
  • CRA scams;
  • Foreign lottery or prize schemes;
  • Overpayment schemes;
  • Inheritance schemes; and,
  • Credit card interest rate reduction schemes.

“With technology evolving at such a rapid rate, it’s no surprise that mass marketing and phone scams are adapting just as quickly,” said Corporal Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team, in a media release Tuesday morning. “With the click of a button, scammers can make direct contact with potential victims over the phone or online.”

To better protect yourself from mass marketing and phone scams, Alberta rCMP are suggesting  the following:

  • Do not provide any personal information to an unknown caller;
  • Do not allow yourself to be pressured by a caller with false deadlines;
  • You have the right to say no to any questions and directly contact a business to speak to a designated representative.

The Government of Canada’s website thas more information on common scam-types at www.antifraudcentre.ca,

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.