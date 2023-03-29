Morinville RCMP continue to seek information on 2022 pedestrian hit and run fatality

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP continue to investigate the Feb. 26, 2022, fatal hit and run collision on Highway 28, 1 km North of the Anthony Henday that tragically killed 19-year-old Edmonton resident Angel Cardinal.

Despite continued investigative efforts, RCMP have been unable to identify those responsible. In an effort to generate more tips, RCMP are providing a more recent picture of Angel taken shortly before her death. Additionally, RCMP wish to speak to anyone that may have information on what brought Angel to Highway 28 on Feb. 26, 2022.

If you have any information, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.