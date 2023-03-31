Letter: Charity car wash on this weekend in Morinville

The Canadian Carwash Association (CCA) has partnered with the Canadian Spinal Research Organization (CSRO) for the 1st Annual Car Wash for a Cure, a Canada wide initiative to that encourages car washes to fundraise over two days to benefit spinal cord research.

On March 31 and April 1, 2023, car washes from coast to coast will participate in this initiative through a variety of activities that promote community building, philanthropy and contributing to a great cause.

Belvedere Technical Services Ltd. (Big City Car Wash) in Morinville (9902A 90th Avenue, Morinville) is taking part in this 2-day event.

The Canadian Carwash Association encourages its members and stakeholders to participate in this initiative to not only give back, but to help contribute to a strong and resilient car wash industry. There is no fee to register.

Almost half of spinal cord injuries are caused by motor vehicle crashes and road safety is a major priority for both CCA and CSRO. The 1st Annual Car Wash for a Cure is a great initiative for the carwash industry to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of those living with spinal cord injury.

https://www.csro.com/car-wash-for-a-cure/