Letter: G3 Grow Beyond Scholarships open until Apr. 26

The G3 Grow Beyond Scholarship is back and bigger than ever!

G3 launched the scholarship in 2020 and every year has awarded it to 6 bright young students with inspiring visions for the future of agriculture in Canada. This year, G3 is increasing the scholarship amount to $5000.

The scholarship is open to students across Canada (excluding Quebec) who are graduating high school this year and beginning post-secondary education in any field of study. To apply, they must submit a 1–2-minute video telling us their ‘game changing’ idea: what innovation would they study that could enhance productivity, sustainability, safety, or any other factor on Canadian farms?

The applicants’ videos will be posted on the scholarship website g3growbeyond.org where visitors can vote for their favourite. Winners will be chosen based partially on votes received, and the decisions of a panel of judges.

“G3 is an innovative grain company that is increasing the efficiency of Canada’s grain supply chain,” says G3 CEO Don Chapman. “We’re excited to help 6 more Canadian students achieve academic success through the G3 Grow Beyond Scholarship and contribute more ideas to benefit Canadian farms and their capacity to feed the world.”

The application period for the G3 Grow Beyond Scholarship is open to April 26, 2023. For full details and to apply, visit g3growbeyond.org.