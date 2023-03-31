Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Aspen House also launched the Aspen House mascot on Friday. After the reveal, residents gathered to think of names for the mascot and vote on them. The mascot’s name was not yet revealed. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Knit Wits Spinning Yarns group gets together every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Morinville Community Library. The group gets together to work on individual projects in a group setting. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A bevy of buzzards landed on a lawn across from Notre Dame School on Friday night, 24 March. For those driving by there on Saturday, March 25, it was an opportunity to honk your horn to wish someone a Happy Birthday. – Lucie Roy Photo

Friday night’s moon was in its waxing crescent phase at 9.25% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Monday night’s moon was at 35% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Thursday’s moon was bright overhead and waxing gibbous at 63% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Long exposure shot of Monday night’s sky above Morinville – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house sparrow sits on the branch of a lilac tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo