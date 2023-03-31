PSA: Town of Morinville launches survey to seek input on snow removal

submitted by the Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville is asking residents to complete a brief winter maintenance survey in order to help shape future service levels for the 2023/2024 winter season.

Snow clearing operations are set by the Snow and Ice Control Policy and the Snow and Ice Control Administrative Directive. A recent policy review maintained the threshold for residential road clearing at 15cm of compacted snow—balancing factors such as safety, cost, and community feedback. This year’s winter season saw the least amount of snow accumulation in over a decade, only reaching a maximum snowpack depth of 12cm. Due to lower-than-usual amounts of snow, residential roads did not meet the minimum 15cm snow depth requirement and were not fully cleared.

This winter maintenance public engagement survey will ask residents to provide feedback on snow depth clearing levels—based on the costs associated with each option, expanding the 24-hour no-parking ban and increasing enforcement related to winter maintenance.

The winter maintenance survey will be open from Friday, March 31, at 9 a.m. to Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. To take the survey, please visit engagemorinville.ca.

All feedback will be shared with Council and Administration.