Sturgeon County hosts Country Living Expo

photos by Lucie Roy The Country Living Expo presented by Sturgeon County was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC).

The agenda included speakers, Kids’ Corner, Connections and Coffee and numerous vendors.

Some vendors included Animal Damage Control, Edmonton and Area Land Trust, Land Stewardship Centre, Peeters Pride Alpacas and the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada – Alberta Community Bat Program.

Peeters Pride Alpacas with Laurie Peeters. – Lucie Roy Photo

Edmonton & Area Land Trust included many handouts on Protecting Pollinators, Bee Identification Guide, multiple stickers, a booklet on Species at Risk In Alberta, Boivert’s GreenWoods, Alberta Owls, and more. – Lucie Roy Photo

Pamela Billey, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, Land Stewardship Centre had handouts which included the Stewardship Toolbox booklet, Watershed Stewardship Grants, Green Acreages Guide Primer and info on the Snow Goose Festival held in Tofield. – Lucie Roy Photo

Cory Olson, Program Coordinator, Alberta Community Bat Program, had free bat posters, Alberta Bats’ Colouring and Activity Book and bats in display cases. – Lucie Roy Photo