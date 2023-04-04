Movement Dance Studio takes multiple awards in their first competition

by Stephen Dafoe

Movement Dance Studio returned to Morinville from the Summit Dance Challenge in Calgary with several wins over the Apr. 1 weekend.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have had such a successful weekend in our first-ever dance competition as a studio, and we are overjoyed to see so much wonderful success for our dancers and their hard work over the course of the dance season,” said Movement Dance Studio owner Rachelle Namchuk in an electronic interview.

The new studio took Overall First Place, Overall Second Place and Overall Third Place in various categories. Movement took first place in Teen Novice Solo, Senior Novice Duo/Trio, Teen Novice Duo/Trio, Studio Standout, and other awards.

The latter award, Studio Standout, was taken by instructors Jade Van Lersberghe and Saige Yakemchuk, earning them a spot at Nationals in July of 2024.

Dancer Rowan Weinmeier earned a $500 onstage scholarship for the Hollywood Summer Tour. She has been invited to Los Angeles to train with several world-renowned dance industry professionals.

Spring is a busy time for dance festivals, and the local studio has more coming up.

“There is definitely a lot of positive buzz and excitement in our studio as we work hard towards our next three festivals this dance season,” Namchuk said.

Standing left to right: Miss Grace, Brenna Yakemchuk, Avery Barabas, Rowan Weinmeier, Calli Sather, Emma Wright. Seated left to right: Maliyah Young, Kylie McMonagle. – Photo courtesy of Movement Dance Studio

Back row from left: Brenna Yakemchuk, Avery Barabas, Miss Jade VanLersberghe, Calli Sather, Emma Wright. Seated left to right: Rowan Weinmeier, and Dean Kelly. – Photo courtesy of Movement Dance Studio



Motion Dance Studio competitors on stage with their medals after the Summit Dance Challenge in Calgary. – Photo courtesy of Movement Dance Studio



Dancers do a pre-competition huddle. – Photo courtesy of Movement Dance Studio



Motion Dance Studio competitors took to the stage at the Summit Dance Challenge in Calgary over the April. 1 weekend. – Photo courtesy of Movement Dance Studio