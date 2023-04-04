Editorial: Party politics are the problem

Canadian party politics has become a significant concern for democracy and the country. The system has become more focused on winning elections than serving the people. This trend has led to citizens feeling disconnected from the political process and disenchanted with the state of democracy.

The first problem with Canadian party politics is the emphasis on party loyalty. In the current system, politicians are expected to toe the party line rather than act in the best interests of their constituents, resulting in a situation where elected officials are more concerned with their political careers than the needs of their constituents. It has also led to a lack of independent thought, as politicians are discouraged from expressing opinions against the party’s stance.

Canadian party politics needs a wider variety of ideas. A lack of free ideas is problematic for democracy because it stifles debate and leads to a lack of innovation and progress. With the emphasis on party loyalty, there is little room for dissenting voices within a party, resulting in a political landscape where different views are not given a fair hearing.

Because Canadian politics has become more about winning elections and staying in power than serving the people, politicians are more concerned with crafting a message that will appeal to the most voters rather than addressing the most pressing issues facing the country.

This focus on winning at all costs has also led to a political landscape that is more polarized than ever before. Instead of working together to find common ground, politicians are more interested in demonizing their opponents and winning at any cost. One only has to look at the messaging on the build-up to the provincial election to see that in action.

Whether at the provincial or federal level, party politics has become a significant problem for democracy and the country. The emphasis on party loyalty, lack of diversity of ideas, focus on winning at all costs, and the repetition of partisan talking points in the echo chambers of social media have all contributed to a political landscape that is more concerned with serving the interests of politicians than the people who elect them.

However, the odds of the status quo changing in our lifetime are about the same as voter turnout hitting 100%.