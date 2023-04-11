Increase in mail theft and theft from vehicles prompts RCMP to offer tips on #9PMRoutine

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP have seen a significant rise in mail thefts over the past month and are encouraging citizens to follow these crime prevention tips to help protect themselves from being victimized:

Check mailbox daily, as soon as possible after delivery; this will help decrease the chances of the culprit(s) getting a hold of your mail and personal identification/information

If you are going out of town, have someone you trust collect your mail daily or contact Canada Post to hold your mail until you return

Report any mail theft to police

Report any damage or tampering with the mailbox to Canada Post

Do not send cash in the mail

Track your parcels being delivered – arrival dates/times

St. Albert RCMP have also seen an increase in thefts from vehicles. Citizens should never leave any valuables inside their vehicle and always lock the doors. St. Albert RCMP urges the community to “Lock it” and follow #9PMRoutine to help prevent such thefts from occurring.

#9PMRoutine is a crime prevention initiative in which residents are encouraged to go through this list every night at 9PM to ensure your property is safe and secure. Setting a recurring alarm on your cell phone can help you remember to:

Always lock your vehicle doors and utilize a steering wheel lock/alarm/vehicle tracking system

Remove the garage door opener from your vehicle

Remove valuables from your vehicle: keys, wallets, purses, shopping bags, coins, electronics, and sunglasses

Close your overhead garage door

Park your vehicle inside the garage whenever possible

Park your vehicle in sight and in a well-lighted area if no garage is available

Lock the door between your garage and house and all other external doors

Ensure all windows are shut and locked (vehicle & residence)

Turn on an exterior light

St. Albert RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the recent mail thefts or thefts from vehicles to contact the St. Albert RCMP. Also, residents are asked to check home security video and door bells cameras to see if any suspicious people or vehicles have been in the neighbourhood recently at night.

If you observe suspicious activity or have information on any crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.