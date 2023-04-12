Food: Unlock the full potential of avocado toast

(NC) Elevate your avocado game with this easy-to-follow ricotta-topped toast recipe, featuring zesty caramelized avocados and fresh figs. The perfect balance of sweet and savoury to start the day off just right or keep you energized after lunch.

Fig and Ricotta Avotoast Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4 Ingredients 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and quartered

1 cup (250 ml) ricotta

¼ cup (60 ml) honey

4 fresh figs, halved

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Fresh rosemary sprigs, to taste

Sea salt

4 thick slices of toasted country bread or other, to taste Preparation In a skillet over medium-high heat, caramelize the figs and avocados with honey, orange zest and juice, and rosemary for 5 to 10 minutes. Spread the ricotta evenly on the toasted bread slices and garnish with caramelized figs and avocados. Sprinkle with sea salt. Check out more avocado-inspired recipes at avocadosfrommexico.ca/recipes.