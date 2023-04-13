Total of $50 million available to help reshape province’s energy systems

by Morinville Online Staff

A new $50 million Reshaping Energy Systems funding competition has been launched by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.

The call for proposals is exploring energy transport and distribution technology, energy storage, digital solutions for energy management, demonstrating grid-interactive building efficiency technologies, low-emission vehicle infrastructure and fleets. The funding competition is not limited to any particular energy carrier (electricity, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.); integration between systems is encouraged.

“Achieving Alberta’s long-term emissions management and energy development goals includes rethinking how energy is transported, managed, responsibly produced and used, and this latest TIER-funded program does just that. This investment will tap into both new and existing technologies to keep industry competitive and make life more affordable for Albertans,” said Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Sonya Savage in a media release on Wednesday.

Emissions Reduction Alberta CEO Justin Reimer said the investment will help support new ways to transport, manage and use Alberta’s energy.

“Technologies enabled by this funding will help future-proof Alberta’s energy systems, allowing us to support new ways to improve environmental sustainability, industry competitiveness, and reduce costs.”

Up to $10 million is available to successful applicants. The minimum funding request is $250,000. However, ERA’s maximum contribution to a single project will be no more than 50 per cent of the project’s eligible costs.

Innovators, technology developers, commercial and industrial building owners, municipalities, Indigenous communities, associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and development organizations, universities, not-for-profit organizations, and others are invited to apply.

An informational webinar will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 2-3 p.m.

The application deadline is Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. Submissions will be selected through ERA’s competitive review process.

Additional details can be found through https://www.eralberta.ca/