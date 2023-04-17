Morinville Lions Club name the Citizen of the Year

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Lions Club and Rendez-Vous Centre partnered for a volunteer appreciation event on Apr. 14 at the Rendez-Vous. The event’s highlight is the Morinville Lions Club’s Citizen of the Year Award.

The Citizen of the Year is a Morinville tradition started by the Lions Club in 1968. The award is dedicated to those who provide services to the community.

This Year’s award went to Anne Stalzer.

Stalzer received the Citizen of the Year Award for her work taking in and assisting Ukrainian families fleeing the war in that country.

Morinville Online did a profile piece on Stalzer and the Korniienko family in January of this Year. At that point, the family was her fifth since the previous fall. As of Friday night’s award, Stalzer had assisted six families, with the seventh set to arrive on April 23.

Stalzer said she was honoured to receive the award; however, her motivation for helping is humanitarian.

“I feel humbled. I don’t think of my volunteerism as volunteerism. It’s a mission, something that I have to do,” Stalzer said.

In our January profile, Stalzer said that if people have the time, the space, and the passion to house a family, it is extremely fulfilling. “I’m in touch with all my families, and it just creates a wonderful feeling that you can do something,” she said at the time.

That viewpoint remains.

“I’m able to do it because I’m completely retired, and I do have financial funds,” she said,” noting that she has also received gift donations from various sources.

In addition to her trophy, Stalzer also received $500 from an anonymous business.

A Second Good Citizen

The Lions also recognized their youngest nominee for Citizen of the Year, 11-year-old Reese Primeau, for past and present volunteer work in the community with an honourable mention.

Primeau began volunteering as a helper at the nursery at church when she was just three years old. She accompanied her mother to volunteer at Heritage Lodge and Aspen House a year later.

Seven years later, Primeau still volunteers for the seniors, bringing her piano books to play for the residents there. She also plays bingo and word games with the seniors.

Primeau was pleased to receive the honourable mention.

“It feels amazing. I feel very proud,” Primeau said. “I like helping others and sharing.”

In addition to a plaque, Primeau also received a $500 cheque from an anonymous business.

A Third Good Citizen

Long-time community volunteer Bev Lussier was the second honourable mention. The Lions recognized Lussier for her extensive volunteerism with the Lions Club of Morinville and the Morinville Legion Branch No. 176.

Lussier said she was surprised and honoured to be recognized with the honourable mention.

The long-time volunteer believes volunteerism is important. “If you don’t give back, you can’t expect it back,” she said. “It’s a civic responsibility. There is nothing better.”

Rendez-Vous Heritage Award

Another part of the evening’s event was the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s Heritage Award presentation, which honours the work of dedicated volunteers at and outside the centre.

Rendez-Vous Vice President Sharon Christenson made the presentation to this Year’s recipient Judy Baker.

Baker was recognized for her extensive volunteerism not only with the Rendez-Vous Centre but also with the Morinville Curling Club and the Morinville Minstrels. Baker was one of the lead hands in the Minstrels taking over the Community Christmas Celebration, an annual non-denominational Christmas music event that has run for well over three decades in Morinville.

“I feel honoured. I do,” Baker said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Definitely not expecting it.”

Baker said volunteerism is important to her as it gets her out into the community being involved. “Just do it. Just get out there and do it.

Friday night’s Volunteer Appreciation event was well attended and marked the 55th Year the Lions have presented Citizen of the Year.