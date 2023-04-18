Rotary donation helps support Camilla School’s upcoming theatrical production

MLA Shane Getson, UCP, Lac Ste Anne-Parland, Sturgeon School Division Chair and Ward 3 Trustee Joe Dwyer, in front of him Braiden Carter, Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon Community Services Director Monty Johnson, Director Chris Layton, Sophia Bazos, Isabella Boddez, Camilla School Principal Dan Stephen and in the front Finn Byfield. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon presented a $2500 cheque to Camilla school on Thursday, April 13.

Part of the proceeds, $1500, was from the bottle drive in Riviere Qui Barre, where many students and residents actively participated in the collection of bottles alongside Rotary. Proceeds will fund the school in support of their play- Rock of Ages.

The Rotary made a $1000 Community Service donation towards the Camilla Drama Group.

The Rock of Ages will be held May 8 and 9 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and features ’80s rock music by Poison, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and more.