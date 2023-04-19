Morinville Launches Pilot Shuttle Service for Seniors

by Morinville Online Staff

From April until September, Morinville and Sturgeon County seniors 55+ will have the opportunity to access a low-cost transportation option as part of a pilot shuttle project for seniors approved by Morinville Town Council in January of this year.

“The Town of Morinville is very excited to be offering this pilot project for Morinville and Sturgeon County seniors. This transportation service provides a great way for 55+ residents to gather with friends, explore new locations and pick up essential everyday products,” said Morinville Community Development Supervisor Barb Adamson in a media release Tuesday.

Excursion locations have been chosen for the Shuttle Service for seniors and cover educational, social engagement and service access needs for seniors. The cost for a round trip to each venue is $10 plus GST. Pick-up and drop-off locations will be the Rendez-Vous Centre, Aspen House and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Thirteen register people 72 hours before departure is the minimum requirement for any outing; however, money will be refunded if minimum numbers are not met.

In addition to the Shuttle Service for Seniors, the Town has introduced a pilot Bus Rental Service for Seniors.

The rental service is available for groups of seniors 55+ who would like to rent a charter bus for a specific date and time.

The cost of the bus rental will be the responsibility of the renter and will fluctuate depending on the location and duration of the trip. A portion of twelve bus rental fees may qualify for a subsidy from the Town of Morinville.

For program details, including the full schedule and information on how to register, you can call 780-939-7839 or visit www.morinville.ca/seniorservices.