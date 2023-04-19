Morinville RCMP investigate asphalt peddler in Sturgeon County

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On April 18, 2023, Morinville RCMP received reports about a person selling asphalt to rural residents of Sturgeon County.

This time of year brings about a thaw to driveways leaving potholes to fill but don’t be scammed.

The suspect offers to fill your driveway potholes or pave a driveway for a bargain basement price and asks for money up front, then is never seen again.

Police believe a rental vehicle is being used to escape detection.

A black Dodge Ram pickup truck may be associated at this time.

Residents are encouraged to call the Morinville RCMP with information, including video surveillance that will help identify the person(s) responsible.

In order to prevent being a victim, RCMP recommends:

Hiring known reputable businesses

Check credentials

Do not offer full payment until the work is completed

If you have information about this crime or those responsible please call the Morinivlle RCMP at 780-939-4520 . If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.