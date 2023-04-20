Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

The Morinville Community High School Wolves took second place in both the All Girls Advanced Division and the Game Day Division competitions during the ASAA Cheer Provincials held in Morinville on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The St. Kateri Tekakwitha Academy Bisons took fourth place in the Elementary Novice Division during the ACA Cheer Provincials held in Morinville on Saturday, April 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Georges H. Primeau Coyotes took third place in the Median Division during the ACA Cheer Provincials held in Morinville on Saturday, April 15. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A chickadee sits on a branch – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A flock of Canada Geese fly in formation over Morinville, a sure sign that spring is here to stay. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this shot.

A hare grazes in a Morinville front yard. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

MLA Shane Getson, UCP, Lac Ste Anne-Parland, Sturgeon School Division Chair and Ward 3 Trustee Joe Dwyer, in front of him Braiden Carter, Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon Community Services Director Monty Johnson, Director Chris Layton, Sophia Bazos, Isabella Boddez, Camilla School Principal Dan Stephen and in the front Finn Byfield. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon presented a $2500 cheque to Camilla school on Thursday, April 13.

Part of the proceeds, $1500, was from the bottle drive in Riviere Qui Barre, where many students and residents actively participated in the collection of bottles alongside Rotary. Proceeds will fund the school in support of their play- Rock of Ages.

The Rotary made a $1000 Community Service donation towards the Camilla Drama Group.

The Rock of Ages will be held May 8 and 9 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and features ’80s rock music by Poison, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and more.

A chickadee leaves the birdhouse with some nest material. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Fire Department took part in two days of rescue training on the ice at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond April 15 and 16. Two groups of firefighters spent Saturday and Sunday morning on the ice learning what to do to rescue someone who has fallen through the ice. The training is part of extensive training each member of the department goes through. – Stephen Dafoe Photos