Every Kid Can Play program to receive $8 million in funding

by Morinville Online Staff

The Government of Alberta is investing $8 million into the Every Kid Can Play program, aimed at making sport, physical activity, and recreation more accessible to children and youth throughout the province. The program will provide subsidies for program registration costs to families facing financial struggles through a partnership between the government and KidSport.

According to Jason Luan, Minister of Culture, “Sport and physical activity are important to Albertans’ physical and mental health. Alberta families should be able to easily access affordable sport, physical activity and recreation programming within their communities.” He added, “I am proud of the opportunities this funding will provide by easing the burden on families struggling with inflation and to ensure that children in Alberta can better access affordable sport and physical activities.”

The Every Kid Can Play program is expected to provide direct financial support to more than 8,500 children and youths to subsidize sport and recreation program registration costs and support up to 200 child and youth-focused community-level programs throughout Alberta.

Eligible families will receive up to $350 per child registration through KidSport Alberta to assist with program costs and other applicable fees for sports programs. Funding applications open in June.

The program will also provide financial support to community-based organizations that offer programming for Alberta’s children and youth to participate in sport, physical activity, and recreation.

Kelly Oehlerking, executive director of KidSport Alberta, said, “This funding will provide life-changing opportunities for countless kids, helping to ensure that every child has the chance to experience the benefits of physical activity and the joy of playing sport regardless of their financial situation.”