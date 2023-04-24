Fort Saskatchewan RCMP pursue multiple charges in response to catalytic converter thefts

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On April 15, 2023, just before 4:00 a.m. Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle and persons report. On arrival in the downtown area of Fort Saskatchewan, police located and stopped the suspected vehicle. RCMP members observed weapons and break-in tools in the vehicle, and the suspects were arrested. A search of the vehicle was done and police located weapons, suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and four catalytic converters.

Four males have been charged with multiple Criminal Code and Traffic Safety act offences as a result of their alleged nvolvement in criminal activity within the city.

Johnathan Boczek (29), a resident of Calgary, has been charged for:

Theft over 5000, possession of stolen property both over and under 5000.00

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Possession of break-in tools

Multiple drug related offences, and Traffic Safety Act offences

Michael Graff (35), a resident of Calgary, has been charged for:

Theft over 5000, possession of stolen property both over and under 5000.00

Possession of break-in tools

Obstruct a police officer

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences and failing to comply with a release order

Jordon Kerrivan (33), a resident of Airdrie, has been charged for:

Theft over 5000, possession of stolen property both over and under 5000.00

Possession of break-in tools

Failing to comply with a release order (x3)

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences

Jason Van Wezel (45) of Airdrie has been charged for:

Theft over 5000, possession of stolen property both over and under 5000.00

Possession of break-in tools

Obstruct a police Officer

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x3)

Multiple drug related offences

All four accused were taken before a Justice and released on conditions, with the exception of Kerrivan who was remanded in custody. All four are scheduled for their next court appearance on May 11, 2023 at the Fort Saskatchewan Court of Justice.