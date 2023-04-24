Morinville Fish and Game Association hosts another successful Brag Night [photos]

Stephen Dafoe photos

The Morinville Fish and Game Association held its 28th annual Brag Night, packing the Morinville Leisure Centre for the sold-out event. The evening featured a wild game supper and silent and live auctions. The event is the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s biggest fundraising initiative.

Danny Getzlaf takes a look at an Oilers logo donated by Coach’s Corner to the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Annual Brag Night, held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Emcee Barry Turner, Jodi Dancause and Lori McLaughlin take part in one of the big draws at the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Auctioneer Miles Wowk gets things underway at the Live Auction held Saturday, Apr. 22 as part of the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo