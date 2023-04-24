Movement Dance Studio brings more medals back to Morinville

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville’s Movement Dance Studio has reason to cheer after four days of competition at the Dance Vibe Festival at the Arden Theatre, St. Albert.

Movement competed against studios from central and northern Alberta and performed more than 60 dance routines in various styles, for ages five and up.

The studio brought home 21 awards for their four days of dancing. The awards included Most Promising, Outstanding, Best Choreography and Adjudicator’s Choice awards, for solo and group performances.

Several students were awarded onstage scholarships for their outstanding performances in a group dance:

Mikayla Namchuk – 3 scholarships

Rowan Weinmeier – 1 scholarship

Grace Kussner – 1 scholarship

Presley Danchuk – 1 scholarship

Brenna Yakemchuk – 1 scholarship

Jamie Hughson – 1 Scholarship

Sydney Splawinski -1 scholarship.

Movement Dance Studio will perform at their next dance festival, Performing With a Purpose by Plié Prep at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on April 28-29 and are looking forward to another good showing.