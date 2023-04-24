MTR Toy Ride returns to the road in June

by Stephen Dafoe

It has been almost six years since Morinville business owner and motorcycle enthusiast Marty Robillard passed away at 54, but the fundraising motorcycle ride he helped get on the road continues again this year in his memory.

The Mr. MTR poker run will take place on Saturday, June 3, departing from the Gibbons Legion and making its way around the region.

The event is a partnership between the UN NATO Veterans Sturgeon Crew and the Morinville Lions Club. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Veterans Association Food Bank.

Technical Automotives owner Deborah Robillard said her late husband loved to ride a motorcycle and particularly loved the annual scenic ride.

“It started with my husband, Marty. He always wanted to give back to the community,” said Technical Automotives owner and Morinville Lions Club member Deb Robillard. “When he passed, we decided to turn it into a memorial run in his memory.”

Since teaming up with the Sturgeon Crew vets, proceeds went to the Gibbons and Morinville Legion’s Poppy Funds for the first two years. This year, proceeds will go to the Veterans Food Bank Association of Edmonton.

“A lot of the vets that participate in the run, it holds a place in their heart,” Robillard said. “We’re all for that as well, to help them in any way we possibly can.”

Pre-registration for the ride is now open for $25 per participant and $20 per passenger. The price includes one poker card for the poker run, and participants can purchase additional cards at $20. The best poker hand wins $250, and participants need not be on the ride to buy poker cards.

Those interested in riding can register at Technical Automotives Inc. (9802 – 90 Ave, Morinville) or by calling 780-939-3976 or 780-970-8139.

Those wishing to register on the day of the ride will pay $30 per rider and $20 per passenger at the Legion. Registration will be from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Kickstands will go up at 10 a.m. sharp.

A post-ride barbecue is included with registration, and there will be a 50/50 draw, poker run and door prizes.

“Come out. Support the cause,” Robillard said. “It’s very important not just to the vets but everyone else. They’ve sacrificed a lot to give us the freedoms we have today.”

Robillard said organizers hope those not riding will come out to the Gibbons Legion to support the event by purchasing a hamburger at the barbecue, some 50/50 tickers or poker cards.