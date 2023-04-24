Sturgeon Composite holding a walkathon and show and shine

by Morinville Online Staff

Sturgeon Composite High School is gearing up for its annual fundraising event, Sturgeon Strides, to support the Morinville Food Bank. This year’s theme, “Feed the spirit…Fuel the sole…” is about raising community funds and spirits.

On May 18th, students will participate in a 9-hour walk-a-thon on the track behind the school to raise money for the food bank. According to Sturgeon Composite Teacher Steve Ioanidis, “Students will be working hard to raise funds that will be 100% used to support the food bank.”

But Sturgeon Strides isn’t just about walking. The school has organized several activities to keep everyone entertained throughout the day, including food trucks, a “Show n’ Shine” where community members can show off their vehicles, and a food drive to support the Morinville Food Bank.

In an email to Morinville Online, Ioanidis said, “On the day of the event, participants will be treated to breakfast, lunch, and snacks, as well as amazing prizes, all donated by our fabulous community. These rewards are just a small way to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.”

And for car enthusiasts in the community, there’s a special opportunity to showcase their prized vehicles at the Show and Shine event.

“We welcome all classic, sports, and other unique cars to join us for an afternoon of showcasing the best cars around,” Ioanidis said. “Don’t miss out on this chance to show off your pride and joy!”

Organizers say Sturgeon Strides is an excellent opportunity for students to give back to the community and make a difference. They also see it as a chance for the community to come together, have fun, and support a great cause.

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” Ioanidis said.

Those wishing to showcase their vehicle can contact Steve Ioanidis at steve.ioanidis@sturgegeon.ab.ca or by calling the school at 780-973-3301.