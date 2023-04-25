Morinville Farmers’ Market starts next weekend

by Morinville Online Staff

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers’ Market is gearing up for another season of fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. The Market will begin on May 7th and run until October 1st, every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. on 104 Street by the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said the Market has 40 vendors confirmed for opening weekend, including two food trucks. “Our Market continues to grow, and there’s something for everyone,” Pawluk said.

The Farmers’ Market is not only a great place to find fresh, locally sourced produce but also unique handmade crafts and jewelry. “We have a vegetable vendor starting in June, a meat and sausage vendor, custom crayons, a new Rum Distillery, and jewelry,” Pawluk added.

Pawluk also highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses, “The Farmers’ Market is a great way to shop and support local.”

With so much to see and do, Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers’ Market hopes to see the street full of shoppers looking for family-friendly fun, great food, and unique finds.

Shoppers can follow the Morinville Farmers’ Market on Facebook at Morinville Farmers Market | Morinville AB | Facebook