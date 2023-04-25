Sturgeon County fire restriction starts April 26 at 9 a.m.

submitted by Sturgeon County

Due to the increased risk of fire, Sturgeon County and the towns of Bon Accord, Legal and Redwater are under a fire restriction starting Wednesday, April 26 at 9 a.m.

Sturgeon County urges the public to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas, to be mindful of hot exhaust, and to keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can start fires.

No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued. All current fire permits issued – including those for burn barrels and incinerators – are suspended until further notice. All outdoor fires presently burning, whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not, must be extinguished. Firework permits issued for low-hazard/family fireworks are also suspended and the use of exploding targets and tracer rounds is not allowed.

You can still use the following:

backyard firepits for warming or cooking

propane barbecues

portable propane fireplaces

propane heaters

This restriction does not apply to the use of ATVs or OHVs.

Always know your location and dial 911 in an emergency.

For updates, visit sturgeoncounty.ca/fire-bans and albertafirebans.ca. All other inquires contact 780-939-8400.