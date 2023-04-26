Alberta Government Confirms Funding for Hwy 642 Intersection Improvements

The intersection of Grandin and 100 Avenue in this MorinvilleNews.com file photo

submitted by Town of Morinville

At the April 25, 2023, Regular Meeting of Council, Mayor Simon Boersma shared that he received a letter just prior to the meeting confirming that the Alberta Government has committed funds for intersection improvements.

In the letter Honourable Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors, confirmed that his department is committed to supporting improvements at the intersection of Highway 642 and Grandin Drive in the Town of Morinville.

Transportation and Economic Corridors will contribute 60 percent of the project cost for the design and installation of the traffic signals at this intersection.

“This is an exceptionally heartwarming moment for me and all my Council colleagues. We are working hard to ensure our residents’ safety while crossing HWY 642”, said Mayor Boersma. “The support from the Alberta Government is so appreciated, and I want to thank Ministers Nally and Dreeshen for all their hard work on behalf of our community.”

Administration is working with Transportation and Economic Corridors toward executing a Memorandum of Agreement.

The balance of the funding is the responsibility of the Town of Morinville. This funding, which requires the approval of Council, will be proposed for consideration in the 2024 Capital budget.