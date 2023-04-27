Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Male red-winged blackbirds were out in good numbers in the ravine across from MCHS Wednesday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

 

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a loon on Heritage Lake, taken on Sunday, April 23.

 

Stephen Dafoe grabbed this close-up shot of a chickadee in his tree.

Danny Getzlaf takes a look at an Oilers logo donated by Coach’s Corner to the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Annual Brag Night, held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Emcee Barry Turner, Jodi Dancause and Lori McLaughlin take part in one of the big draws at the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Auctioneer Miles Wowk gets things underway at the Live Auction held Saturday, Apr. 22 as part of the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Fish and Game Association President Joe Dwyer speaks to the audience. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Abacus Enterprises General Manager Brian Stewart presented the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon with a $5800. cheque. Accepting on behalf of Rotary was Rotary Foundation Chair Brian Reed. The funds presented from Abacus Enterprises will go towards community initiatives. Abacus Enterprises, celebrating 30 years this April, is an independently owned remediation, excavation, trucking and reclamation company operating in Morinville. – Photo by Lucie Roy
