Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Male red-winged blackbirds were out in good numbers in the ravine across from MCHS Wednesday afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a loon on Heritage Lake, taken on Sunday, April 23.

Stephen Dafoe grabbed this close-up shot of a chickadee in his tree.

Danny Getzlaf takes a look at an Oilers logo donated by Coach’s Corner to the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Annual Brag Night, held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Emcee Barry Turner, Jodi Dancause and Lori McLaughlin take part in one of the big draws at the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night held Saturday, Apr. 22. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Auctioneer Miles Wowk gets things underway at the Live Auction held Saturday, Apr. 22 as part of the Morinville Fish and Game Association’s Brag Night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Fish and Game Association President Joe Dwyer speaks to the audience. – Stephen Dafoe Photo