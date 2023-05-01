18 Veterans receive Quilts of Valour

photos and story by Lucie Roy

Quilts of Valour Canada Coordinator Team 6 AB/ NWT Diana Cole held a Quit presentation for 18 Veterans on Friday at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 in Morinville.

Helping her with the presentations was Major the Rev. Eric Davis, a Chaplain at the Edmonton Garrison and Bruce Given, Representative and Presenter and the event organizer Legion member Comrade Bev Lussier.

Lussier is also instrumental in providing names of veterans who qualify to receive a quilt.

Also in attendance was AB/NWT Provincial Command Vice-President Scott Sadler, Legion members along with new Morinville Legion President Comrade Maxine Butt and 1st Vice-President Bob Peterson, Councillors Ray White and St. Denis and speaking at the event and assisting in making a presentation Mayor Simon Boersma,

The 18 recipients were from Legal. Gibbons, Bon Accord and Morinville.

The oldest recipient was Edmond Corson from the Chateau Sturgeon Lodge in Legal, who served as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Other recipients included Shawn Belisle, David Hornsey, Baxter Myles, Mike Cronin, Keith Beaudin, James (Jim) Sinnett, Jason Parker, Michael Lillico, David Brown, Korey Clouter, Kory Fraser, Jene Gallant, Bernie Bezeau, Trevor McIvor, Alison Kohl, Robert Murphy and Kelvin Kuzyk.

Over 20,600 plus quilts have been presented to date across Canada since the program started in 2006. Cole said in Alberta, there is a waiting list of 255 veterans waiting for their quilts.

A quilt of valour is a hug from a grateful nation and a tribute to a Canadian Armed Forces member, serving or retired.

It takes 40-60 hours for the volunteer quilters to make a quilt, and many donate their own fabrics and those at the event were mainly made in Southern Alberta.

Cole also hosts a sew day once a month with 17 dedicated sewers.

The presentation was followed by photos and refreshments.

Edmund Corson.

David Hornsey

Kory Fraser

Alison Kohl.

Mayor Boersma and Bruce Given presenting Kelvin Kuzyk with his Quilt of Valour.

Photo of recipients with Diana Cole and Mayor Simon Boersma.

David (Dave) Brown

Bernie Bezeau.

Baxter Myles

Keith Beaudin.

James (Jim) Sinnett

Mike Cronin

Jason Parker

Quilts of Valour- Canada Coordinator Team 6 AB/NWT Diana Cole with Mayor Simon Boersma at the lectern.

Michael Lillico

Korey Clouter

Jene Gallant

Trevor McIvor

Robert Murphy.

Newly elected Br. 176 Morinville Legion President Maxine Butt speaking at the event