Fort Saskatchewan RCMP nab highway high flyer

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On April 16, 2023, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were conducting a laser speed operation on Highway 15 near the Old Fort Trail.

A male driving a black Camaro registered a speed of 246 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone, on the laser operation device. The driver was passing other motorists on the shoulder of the highway.

Landyn Daniel Riley (19), a resident of Fort Saskatchewan, has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Riley is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on May 11, 2023, in Fort Saskatchewan.