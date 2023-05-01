MCHS Annual Coffee House raises funds for St. Jean Baptiste Church rebuild

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville Community High School held its annual Coffee House at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, April 27. This year’s event featured roughly two dozen student and alumni acts. Proceeds from this year’s Coffee House went to support the rebuilding of St. Jean Baptiste Church. Below are some photos from the first half of the evening show.

Jillian Andrew performs Maybe This Time from Cabaret.

Former Teacher Peter Nolan performs Eric Bibb’s Don’t Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down.

Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performs.

Nick Logan plays Vincent by Don McLean.

Sofiya Chvojka and Michael St.-Onge perform O Canada.

From left Former MCHS students Rory, Lizzy and Greg Turner perform the Beatles’ Norwegian Wood.

The MCHS Coffee House drew full attendance Thursday night.

Angele St. Laurent performs Lost Boy by Ruth B.

Drew Kolotyluk performs Wildfire by Michael Martin Murphy.

Coffee House Emcees.

Father Trini and Sofiya Chvojka sing the opening prayer.

A selection of art was on display for purchase and silent auction.