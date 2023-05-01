Smile Cookie sales will benefit Jessie’s House

by Morinville Online Staff

Morinville Tim Hortons and three St. Albert Tim Hortons locations have chosen Jessie’s House as the charity for Smile Cookie this year. From May 1-7, customers can purchase a Smile Cookie for $1.50 at select locations, and all proceeds will benefit Jessie’s House.

JMMF is a not-for-profit organization primarily serving Sturgeon County, St. Albert, and surrounding areas, including Edmonton. The foundation supports survivors of domestic violence through outreach and education programming and operates Jessie’s House, a 35-bed all-gender emergency shelter.

“We anticipate this campaign will raise $40,000 throughout the course of the week. This money will go toward building Jessie’s Adventure Park, a new playground for the children who stay at Jessie’s House, and other programming our residents,” said Marla Poelzer, Executive Director of JMMF. “This is the first year we have participated in Smile Cookie. We are excited for the opportunity to engage with customers and share about the important work we do to break the cycle of violence.”

The participating locations are Morinville Tim Hortons; Smart Centre Tim Hortons – #400, 700 St Albert Trail, St Albert; Riverside Tim Hortons – #310, 10 Rose Gate, St Albert; and Petro Canada Tim Hortons – 770 St Albert Trail, St Albert.

Customers can support the cause and help make a difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence by purchasing Smile Cookies at these locations during the campaign.