Sturgeon Fillies ID Skate 2023 wraps up with some top talent volunteers

by Morinville Online Staff

The Sturgeon Fillies ID skates have concluded, bringing together members of the community for a weekend of development and growth in female hockey. The skates, which were held from April 21st to April 23rd, were volunteer run, and included a try hockey skate for new players. The Sturgeon Fillies had one female team in the EFHL this past year. With the support of a Hockey Alberta Grant, they could provide extra female development throughout the season and host these skates at no cost to the participants.

During the weekend, nine skates were held, including a skills development session and a scrimmage for each group from U11 to U18.

The U13 skills session was led by current Fillies coaches Jen Lockridge and Caley Boddez. They were joined by several notable instructors, including four from Morinville Physical Therapy.

Instructors included Lori Shupak, a former U of A Pandas Forward with three national titles on the U22 National Team, and Alex Poznikoff, a former U of A Pandas Forward who is currently playing in PWHA. Also joining the ranks were Dana Vinge, a former U of A Pandas Goaltender with two national titles; Janelle Froehler, a former U of A Pandas Forward; Suzie Jones, a former player for Grant MacEwan and Nait Coach, and Cadence Richards, a St. Albert Slash U18AAA player.

The Sturgeon Fillies plan to expand their female program to at least four teams for the next season, with registration for the teams opening up on June 1st. The Fillies say the skates would not have been possible without the volunteers who helped get everything prepared behind the scenes or without the Hockey Alberta Member Grant.

To keep up with the latest from the Sturgeon Hockey Club, follow them on Facebook or Instagram at https://www.facebook.com/SturgeonHC/ and https://www.instagram.com/sturgeonfillies/.

Below are some photos from the event