Morinville Fire Department wants you to be prepared for emergencies

Above: Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez and his crew are getting ready to educate residents about Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 7 – 13. This year’s theme is Be Prepared. Know Your Risks. The Fire Department is having an educational open house on May. 10. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Fire Department is all set to host its open house event to educate Morinville and area residents about the importance of emergency preparedness, in line with this year’s Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 7-13, 2023.

Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez emphasizes the importance of preparedness in dealing with emergencies. “The more that we are prepared for an event, the better off we’re going to be if that event happens,” Boddez said. “Practice makes perfect. In emergency services, we want to get that muscle memory where [when] we keep doing it over and over; we don’t have to think.”

The open house event will occur at the Don Found Fire Hall on 100 Street on May 10, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The community is invited to attend and learn how to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit.

Morinville Fire Department has purchased three emergency kits: a pet kit, a two-person kit, and a four-person kit. Attendees can enter to win one of the three kits as well as learn how to make their own kit.

Boddez stresses the importance of having a 72-hour emergency kit. “It has those kinds of things that can last you 72 hours in case you cannot go back to your home,” he said. “If you get put out to another place for evacuation, that kit has some of those necessities that you’re going to need.”

The May 10 event is free and open to all ages. Visitors will get to meet and greet with local firefighters and learn more about fire safety and the services the Morinville Fire Department provides to the community.

Emergency Preparedness Week reminds everyone to protect themselves, their families, and their community in an emergency. Recent and past wildfire evacuations are an example of the importance of being prepared.

Boddez encourages residents to attend the event and learn more about emergency preparedness.

Those wanting more information on how to be better prepared for an emergency can visit https://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Below is a video on Emergency Preparedness from the government website.