Public Notice: Morinville Fire Department Issues Fire Ban

submitted by Town of Morinville

As of 3 p.m. May 2, 2023, the Morinville Fire Department has issued a fire ban for the Town of Morinville.

This ban is due to extremely dry, hot and windy weather and the possibility of extreme grass fires.

No outdoor fires are permitted until further notice, including recreational fire pits, open fires, chimineas, and solid fuel barbecues (charcoal, pellets, etc.). Appliances that can be turned off using a switch or valve (propane barbeques, propane heaters, fire tables, natural gas barbeques) are permitted under this restriction.

No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued. All current permits issued are suspended until further notice.

Should residents have any questions, please review the Fire Services Bylaw at www.morinville.ca, call the Morinville Fire Department at 780-939-4162 or call Town Office at 780-939-4361.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor Alberta Fire Bans for the most up-to-date information regarding fire advisories, restrictions and bans across Alberta.