Alberta Blue Cross offering $1000 Wellbeing Grants to exceptional community volunteers

by Morinville Online Staff

Alberta Blue Cross is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year by recognizing exceptional volunteers across the province through a new community wellbeing grant program.

The Community Wellbeing grant program, funded through the Alberta Blue Cross community foundation, will recognize 75 exceptional volunteers across Alberta with $1,000 awards each in recognition of their contributions to promoting community wellbeing. Additionally, 75 charitable or non-profit organizations with which they volunteer will each receive an additional $1,000 award.

“Our lives are made better by volunteers who tirelessly dedicate their time to creating brighter, thriving communities. We believe these volunteers deserve to be celebrated,” said Brian Geislinger, Vice President of Corporate Relations and Community Engagement with Alberta Blue Cross.

Alberta Blue Cross notes that ideal nominees volunteer with organizations that promote community members’ physical, mental or social wellbeing. Examples include senior’s associations, community groups, school councils, arts or culture groups, agricultural societies, children’s activity organizations and amateur sports teams.

Beyond that, eligible individuals must meet the following criteria:

Volunteers for an Alberta-based non-profit, charitable or community-based organization.

Is an Alberta resident 18 years of age or over.

Provides service in a voluntary capacity and does not receive compensation from the organization for their involvement.

All nominations must be made by the organization the nominee volunteers with, and self nominations are not accepted.

Nominations for the program are open until June 30, and award recipients will be announced at the end of August. Eligibility details and the nomination process can be found on the Alberta Blue Cross website at https://community.ab.bluecross.ca/programs/community-wellbeing-grant-program.php.