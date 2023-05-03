Food: Take those leftover mashed potatoes and make tasty biscuits

In a world where food waste is a growing concern, repurposing leftovers has become an increasingly popular way to reduce waste and save money. One great example of this is using leftover mashed potatoes to make biscuits.

Biscuits made from mashed potatoes are a delicious and easy way to use up leftover spuds, and they’re a great addition to any meal. They’re perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and they can be made in just a few minutes.

To make mashed potato biscuits, you’ll need the following ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sugar (optional if you want sweeter biscuits)

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup mashed potatoes (leftover or freshly made)

1/2 cup milk

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 450°F (230°C). In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar (if using) and salt. Add the cubed butter to the dry ingredients and mix until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. (grating cold butter makes this easier) Add the mashed potatoes and milk to the mixture and stir until everything is well combined. On a floured surface, knead the dough until it comes together. Roll the dough out to about 1/2 inch thickness. Using a biscuit cutter or a glass, cut out the biscuits and place them on a baking sheet. Bake the biscuits for 12-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

Serve your mashed potato biscuits warm with butter or gravy for a delicious and budget-friendly meal. Enjoy!

Cheesy Option: We like to add some shredded cheddar cheese halfway through the baking process.