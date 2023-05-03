Morinville RCMP investigate fraud advising residents to take precautions

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On March 27, 2023, Morinville RCMP responded to a report that a rural Gibbons resident was defrauded out of thousands of dollars. An unknown suspect came to the victim’s door advising that their grandson was in jail and demanded bail money. The victim then spoke to an individual on the phone who they believed to be a family member and was persuaded to hand over cash to the suspect.

Canadians continue to be defrauded of their hard-earned savings by those intent on exploiting vulnerabilities most often of elderly residents in communities across Canada. Morinville RCMP have seen an increase in fraudulent scams and expect the trend to continue with the advancements of Artificial Intelligence (AI). To better inform yourself of what AI is, how it is being used against you and the concern law enforcement see with this technological challenge, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) to be better informed of the impact this is having in today’s world. Regularly check its ‘index of scams’ affecting Canadians, which highlights the scam mediums, main targets and warning signs. By working together, we an reduce the impact of cybercrime and protect ourselves and communities.

If you suspect that someone is misrepresenting themselves, gather as much information about the incident as you can, including a phone number, the date and time, and details of the scenario that was presented to you

Never e-transfer money to anyone that you can not confirm the identity of

Never invite or allow anyone to come to your residence to collect money for someone’s bail or unpaid fines. Police do not collect bail money, it is done at the court house.

If you have any information about fraudulent activities or know of anyone who has been scammed by those preying on the elderly and vulnerable residents in your communities, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780- 939-4520 or your local police . If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions). To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.